By Olaitan Ganiu

FINANCIAL cum investment expert, Derin Phillips aka DJ Caise has empowered creatives to achieve financial and sustainable freedom.

The former disc jockey hosted a live course tagged ‘Personal Finance for Creatives’ over the weekend. The session covers managing finances, money myths, levels of financial status, and principles of money.

According to him, the follow-up of the class is scheduled for December 13 and will cover generating multiple streams of income, risk management, and how to invest wealth vis-à-vis cryptocurrency, forex, real estate, stocks, and agric-tech.

Speaking on the training, Caise says he is passionate about showing creatives how to pursue their artistry and have the financial freedom to live their best life.

“I bring my creative industry expertise and my educational background in finance to provide a unique perspective on music, the creative economy, financial empowerment, and real estate investment. My mission is to help creatives make the work they do more sustainable. I understand what it means to be broke mentally and financially. I’m doing this because I wish someone had taught me all these principles a lot sooner. I know for certain, this course will change lives”.

DJ Caise recently unveiled his new podcast, an investment company, and coaching programs with special advisory sessions to help creatives improve their personal finances and productivity.