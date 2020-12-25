UNTIL October 20, DJ Switch was the personal disc jockey to Mr. P and a Nigerian Disc Jockey going about her career and trying to make a way for herself. She became one of the most talked-about Nigerian and entertainers after she filmed the shooting in Lekki after armed forces arrived at the venue of protesters in Lekki.

DJ Switch had filmed the proceedings as well as the efforts of the protesters at saving some of the injured protesters and immediately became famous for the act.

All entertainers, media houses, and international organisations were quoting her live video on Instagram and seeking her attention for further details on what happened as she was fingered as an eye-witness. DJ Switch immediately gained prominence so much that government officials and other stakeholders had her name in their mouths. And for every time the Lekki shooting is mentioned, her name comes up.