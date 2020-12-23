A medical doctor has died days after she released a video alleging she was being mistreated by medics because of her race.

Doctor Susan Moore was a black physician who was allegedly mistreated at an Indiana hospital and died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Dr Susan Moore died on Tuesday, December 22, after calling for help in a heartbreaking video.

Moore posted a video on Facebook December 4, 2020, saying a doctor was attempting to discharge her too soon and she was initially denied narcotic pain medication.

In the video, she said she didn’t trust the hospital and wanted to be transferred. She said they said they were going to send her home despite the fact that she was critically ill, she said this was because of the colour of her skin.

She said her symptoms were ignored, downplayed and dismissed so she had to release a video begging her fellow doctors to help save her.

She added: “This is how black people get killed when you send them home and they don’t know how to fight for themselves.”

Following her death, friends and colleagues are mourning her while calling for an end to medical racism.

Others on social media are questioning whether she would have been treated differently if she had been white. Moore died due to coronavirus complications at age 52, her family and friends said on social media.

