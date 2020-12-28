



Towards increasing housing stock, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has commenced an affordable housing scheme for 4,000 members in the country.

NARD President, Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaibesuyi, made the disclosure while performing the groundbreaking ceremony for the scheme at Isiagu layout,, Awka in Anambra state.

Okhuaibesuyi said NARD is working in partnership with the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) and an estate development company, Daniel-Bob Nigeria Limited, for the housing scheme, insisting that it will curb the spate of brain drain in the sector.

He said that lack of accommodation had been a source of worry to members, leading to high rate of brain drain among Nigerian doctors.He said, “This scheme is associated with the National Housing Fund (NHF) through FMBN with the aim of addressing the housing challenge of health sector workers.

He explained that the leadership arrived at the conclusion that improving the working conditions of workers was not only about increasing their salaries but ensuring that their basic needs were met.

The Chairman, NARD’s Housing Committee, Dr. Collins Iyelobu, disclosed that the estate in Anambra would accommodate about 525 members while the second phase is expected to start in the second quarter of 2021. He assured that all the 16, 000 doctors in the association would be provided with homes under- the scheme.

He urged doctors and other health workers to take advantage of the NHF scheme, adding that the project will be delivered as agreed because of the credibility and track record of the developer.

He said that the Southeast with about 1,800 doctors constitute a large chunk of their membership.

“We are of the view that this descent and affordable housing opportunity will make those planning to leave the country to have immigrant doctors to have a rethink.

“The prototypes are in four variants including three-bedroom terrace, three-bedroom semi detached duplex, four- bedroom semi detached and four-bedroom fully detached. All comes with boys quarters, the land area measures about 15 hectares with beautiful environment, he said.

Also speaking, the Managing Director, Daniel-Bob Limited, Chief Daniel Orji, said the estate would be equipped with basic facilities such as access and internal roads, water supply, police post, crèche and schools as well as medical post.

Orji commended NARD for the initiative, saying that it would go a long way to addressing housing deficit. He added that their collaboration with FMBN would ensure access to the NHF and civil servants get decent and affordable accommodation.