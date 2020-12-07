The social media, particularly Twitter, has been agog in the last 24 hours following a video showing the wife of a Channels Television reporter, Ifeanyinwa Angbo, crying to the public for help over alleged repeated assault by her husband, Pius Angbo.

The woman, a medical doctor, in a two minutes and 13 seconds video seen by PREMIUM TIMES, said she has been married to Mr Angbo for six years but has never enjoyed her home.

She claimed that Mr Angbo, a journalist and the correspondent of Channels Television in Imo State, often assaulted her over ‘petty’ arguments at home.

She said the latest assault was a result of her advice to her husband to cease spending lavishly on ladies and cater for his four children.

“Hello people, my name is Ifeanyi Angbo. I’m a doctor and I’ve been married to Pius Angbo of Channels Television for six years. And for six years, I’ve not known peace. It’s been from one girl to a different. I simply had a child from a caesarean part nearly 4 weeks in the past.

“I advise him to spend wisely and not spend on women so recklessly since we have four children and they have to be trained. I’m calling him out. He works with Channels TV. He is from Benue State.

“I thought I got married to a fellow human being. Though I saw a paper where he wrote a prayer request… Even before getting married, I stumbled on the paper where he wrote that “thank God for saving him from hatred and abuse of women.” Obviously, he’s still on,” she said in the viral video.

While Mr Angbo is yet to respond to enquiries, the management of Channels Television has said the company will look into the allegation and carry out necessary disciplinary action.

“Channels Television does not condone violence against women or anyone in general. The domestic violence matter reported against one of our reporters is being investigated and appropriate action will be taken,” the media outfit said on Twitter.