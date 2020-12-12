Our Reporter

Dominion Court apartments and Rooms, located in Ojodu, Lagos has opened for business. The hospitality facility made up of self-serving apartments and single rooms, according to the owner, Mr. is built on the cardinal philosophy of rekindling and consolidating family values and ties which today is sadly being eroded. He said the whole family can come over and make use of the facility as provisions are made for every member of the family to have a wonderful time.

Beyond catering for extended stay guests, the apartment, which is managed by Six Regions Hotels Limited, leading hospitality consultants, is envisioned to encourage family bonding by offering home-away-from-home feel through its world class facilities, unique services and peaceful ambiance.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the hotel, Emmanuel Ele, MD/CEO, Six Regions Hotels Limited, noted that the new hotel opening was timely, especially now there is a need to fill the void created by traditional hotels to extended stay guests.

Ele, a hospitality expert with over 20 years’ experience spanning major international hotel brands, noted further that Dominion Court Apartments and Rooms is a response to the needs of the market, and commitment to value for money offerings.

For Peter Emerokwam, chairman of Pikamol Nigeria Limited, the parent company of the hotel, Dominion Court was built primarily on the philosophy of rekindling and consolidating family values and ties, which he regretted have been eroded today.

Emerokwam, who doubles as the chairman of the hotel, noted further that the apart- ments and suites are designed and furnished with families in mind, as well as, the facilities and service offerings to boost memorable experience while guests are on extended stay.

He also encouraged Ojodu residents, government, businesses and corporate organisations around the Ojodu-Ikeja axis to take advantage of the unique offerings of the new hospitality outfit to boost their leisure, health and life in general.

However, a highlight of the commissioning ceremony of the new hotel was the cutting of tape by Lanre Tejuosho, former senate committee chairman on health, who was the special guest of honour at the event.

In his remarks, Tejuosho, a senator and medical doctor, disclosed that the new hotel was a product of the hard work and diligence of the chairman, who has been running a successful medical equipment and supply company for decades now.

According to him, the hotel is an investment into the people and giving back to the society by providing employment opportunities, quality leisure and closing the housing deficit in Nigeria.

“Nigeria has a 16 million housing deficit and anybody who is providing any form of accommodation like Peter is doing should be commended”, Tejuosho said.

Speaking on the choice of the hotel manager, Emerokwam, who commended Tejuosho for being an old and reliable business partner, noted that Six Regions Hotels parades hospitality experts who have proven themselves over the years. He believes that they will grow the business with their world class management skills and approach.