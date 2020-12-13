Sinach

Don Moen, Sinach, Nathaniel Bassey, Tope Alabi and Eben are among the award-winning gospel artists from across the globe that featured at the 15th edition of this year’s The Experience, held on Friday in Lagos.

Other artists include Onos, Travis Greene, The Planetshakers, Ada, Mercy Chinwo and others powerful singers.

The programme, which is a yearly event envisioned by Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House On The Rock since 2006, attracted people from across Africa, Asia, Europe, North/South America, Australia and Antarctica as they connect to The Experience.

Winner of AMEN Awards’ Concert of the Year (2007), APPOEMN’s Programmes of The Year (2017), AGMMA’s The Event of Excellence (2019), World’s Largest Gospel Concert and Africa’s Largest Concert, dubbed The Experience ’15 Global, The Experience has served as an uplifting platform where all could raise their hearts, hands and voices together as one in unconstrained praise to God Almighty notwithstanding their creed, denomination, language or tribe.

The cleric while announcing the event online said: “I am elated that we are going to be worshipping the King of Glory traversing the globe in diverse tongues, towns and talents, various regions, hues and colours of skin and also, in a virtual atmosphere.”

He added, “So whether you are in the global north, the global south, east or west, you cannot afford to miss this one. Let us all come together, lift our voices and raise our praise to the One and only true God.”

#TE15G as it was dubbed, featured some new and very unique entrants to its outstanding line-up. From Australia – Hillsong United, Tasha Cobbs and Maverick City from the United States of America, from South Africa -The Cape Town Philharmonic Choir, Ana Paula Valadao from Brazil, Sheldon Bangera from India, Matt Redman from the United Kingdom and Sidney Mohede from Indonesia.

There were also guest appearances and messages of hope and goodwill by global icons including the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby; Bishop of the Potter’s House, Bishop TD Jakes; Lead Pastor of Lakewood Church, Joel Osteen; renowned Ghanaian Theologian, Dr. Mensa Otabil; Pastor at Jesus House UK, Agwu Irukwu, famous American fitness evangelist, Angela Davis, Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Dr. Mike Okonkwo; and other global leaders from across Asia, Europe, America and Africa.

Expressing her joy and excitement, Pastor Ifeanyi Adefarasin said: “It’s something to shout about and something to make noise about and definitely something unmissable.” So be it from any part of the icy wintery atmosphere in Europe and Asia or the dry harmattan hitting hard in Africa, the barrier of location was exhumed by the virtual means allowing all enjoin in Africa’s Largest Gospel Concert. “The Experience is back again. It’s bigger, better and bolder” like pastor Paul Adefarasin announced.

