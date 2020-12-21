Daily News

Don seeks review of legislation to boost agric FDI

By
0
don-seeks-review-of-legislation-to-boost-agric-fdi
Views: Visits 0

By Daniel Essiet

WITH the land borders opened, the Chief Executive, Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI),Dr Olufemi Oladunmi has called for legislative  amendments to remove barriers to investment in agriculture that will lead to improved technology transfer, higher-quality job creation and greater tax revenue.

He said a lot has to be done to enable agriculture to bring more foreign investment.

With Nigeria’s great agricultural potential, Oladunmi said many foreign firms were hunting for opportunities in the country’s agricultural sector.

To this end, he said measures have to be taken to see a strongly growing agricultural sector.

Read Also: Border closure: Who benefits, if at all?

At present, he said foreign direct investment (FDI) in the agricultural sector accounts for a smaller per cent  of the country’s total FDI attraction.

He noted there was a need to review procedures and propose simplifying  them, as incentives for agricultural and rural investments,  and for increased financial  to build  infrastructure systems for transport, electricity, water, and food processing.

Oladunmi said the economy needed a wide range of reforms that will go a long way towards making it easier for potential investors to successfully do business in Nigeria.

Lawmaker advises youths to acquire PVC for future elections

Previous article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News