Attorney general William Barr has said his justice department is simply upholding existing law, but critics have said the move is concerning coming just weeks after president-elect Joe Biden said he will seek to end the death penalty.

“This is really outside the norm, in a pretty extreme way, said Ngozi Ndulue, director of research at the non-partisan death penalty information center.

Since the federal death penalty was reinstated by the US supreme court in 1988, federal executions in the US have remained rare.

Before Mr Trump took office, only three federal executions had taken place from that time.