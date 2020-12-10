As President Donald Trump days in the white house comes to an end, his administration is racing through a string of federal executions, The Guardian reports.
Five executions are scheduled before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, breaking with a 130-year-old precedent of pausing executions amid a presidential transition.
And if all five take place, Mr Trump will be the country’s most prolific execution president in more than a century, overseeing the executions of 13 death row inmates since July of this year.
The five executions are to begin this week, starting with 40-year-old Brandon Bernard and 56-year-old Alfred Bourgeois, they are both scheduled to be put to death at a penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Attorney general William Barr has said his justice department is simply upholding existing law, but critics have said the move is concerning coming just weeks after president-elect Joe Biden said he will seek to end the death penalty.
“This is really outside the norm, in a pretty extreme way, said Ngozi Ndulue, director of research at the non-partisan death penalty information center.
Since the federal death penalty was reinstated by the US supreme court in 1988, federal executions in the US have remained rare.
Before Mr Trump took office, only three federal executions had taken place from that time.
All were carried out under republican president George W Bush and included inmate Timothy McVeigh, convicted of the Oklahoma city federal building bombing and since 2003 there have been no federal executions at all.
US states have continued to execute inmates in state prisons, putting a combined 22 death row inmates to death last year, but state executions are also on a downward trend.
Popular opinion has shifted away from capital punishment, a November 2019 Gallup poll found that 60% of Americans supported life in prison over the death penalty for the first time since the survey began more than 30 years ago.
“Public support for the death penalty is at a decades-long low, Ms Ndulue said.
Further problems have emerged with the methods of execution, sourcing drugs used for lethal injections and the costs of decades-long court battles and appeals.
