Donald Trump Star – Getty

Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been surrounded by steel barricade following years of being vandalized.

The five-pointed terrazzo and brass star which has been vandalized with paint, stickers, and even a pickax, is now covered up with a piece of wood and has a metal gate around it.

While the new set-up appears to be for protection, it could also be seen an ironic, considering the Trump administration’s history of separating immigrant families and placing children into cages.

Donald Trump Hollywood Star| Image: Getty Images

Trump received the honour in 2007 in the TV category for producing nationwide beauty pageants. His star has been vandalized at least four times during his administration. Vandalism to Trump’s Walk of Fame star has reportedly cost the Hollywood Historic Trust thousands of dollars in repairs since he took office in January 2017.

The star has been blacked-out with spray paint, defaced with swastikas and messages like “Putin’s b***h,” surrounded by a fake, miniature version of the president’s proposed border wall – and more.

Donald Trump | Image: AFP/Getty

A man named James Otis, the Otis Elevator heir, has been detained multiple times for vandalizing Trump’s star, according to TMZ. The most recent was a few days before the 2020 presidential election. The star was covered by wood and surrounded by a fence then, as well, in anticipation of vandalism.

Otis, however, hopped the fence and smashed up the star using a pickax, according to reports. After which, he reportedly turned himself in to police.

TMZ in an update reported that the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said the barricades were placed around the plywood to prevent a tripping hazard.

