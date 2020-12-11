By Jacob Ajom

As the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO World Heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, goes head-to-head against Kubrat Pulev, his mandatory challenger in the fight tomorrow night, former British and Commonwealth Light-Heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has warned Joshua not to be complacent.

The British boxer will be in action today (Saturday) for the first time since he beat Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia to regain the WBA, WBO and IBF belts, which he had lost to the same opponent at Madison Square Garden in June 2019.

Oboh who, like Joshua fought under the Union Jack as a British boxer, reckoned that although Pulev had age as a disadvantage, “but it could well turn out as a factor in his favour,” if the Anglo-Nigerian fighter took things for granted.

“I am warning Joshua,” he stated. “He must not underrate Pulev. Joshua must approach the fight with all seriousness because the outcome of this fight would mean a lot to his career path. It will either make him or break him.”

However, Oboh, who also held WBA Inter-Continental Light Heavyweight title between 2002 and 2004, said he was sure Joshua would carry the day.

He reasoned: “Although the coronavirus has impacted so much on his training schedule, Joshua is a more accomplished boxer and on current form, he is the better boxer and should beat Pulev.”

He advised Joshua to look back and remember how the likes of Henry Cooper, Frank Bruno and Lennox Lewis, all British boxers who either lost their crowns or failed when it mattered most, learned when it was too late.

