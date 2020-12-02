Agency Reporter

The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has warned Nigerians against destroying Federal projects sited in their communities.

Mr. Jibril Saidu of the ministry’s Special Project Unit (SPU) gave the warning yesterday during a sensitisation tour of projects executed by the Federal Government under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2018/2019 in Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the projects inspected included a skills acquisition centre, a motorised solar-powered borehole and six blocks of classrooms at Ladigbolu Grammar School in Oyo town.

NAN also reports that the skills acquisition centre was fully equipped with sewing machines, hair dressing machines, barbing materials, computers and welding machines, among others.

Others were the 300 KVA transformer at Araromi, solar-powered light at Fiditi, road construction and installation of a 25-point solar-powered light at Apete Market and Garage in Ibadan, the state capital.

Saidu said the projects belonged to the people of the communities where they are sited, adding that it might not be easy for the Federal Government to go back to them, if they were allowed to be stolen or vandalised.

According to him, it is the duty of the various communities to protect and maintain the projects built from tax payers’ money.

“We are here to see the impact of what the Federal Government has done. We must also let you know that these projects were constructed for your use. So, they are your property and you must protect them from being stolen or vandalized,” he said.

The SPU leader said the projects were for the betterment of the masses, adding that they were not politically-motivated and no political group or leader should claim ownership over them.

Head teacher of Ladigbolu Grammar School, Mr. Akindele Samuel, hailed the Federal Government for the gesture.

The head teacher said the projects had been of immense benefit to the pupils and other residents of Oyo town since their completion in 2019.

He noted that only the skills acquisition centre had not been put to use due to lack of generator and the instructors to help the pupils handle the machines.

Also, one of the drivers at Apete Motor Park, Mr. Bright Adjei-Boachie, praised the Federal Government for the installation of the solar-powered light in the garage and market.

He called for the dualisation of the main road that passes through the area.

Also, Mrs. Juliet Francis, a resident of Fiditi, hailed the Federal Government for the installation of the solar-powered light in the community.