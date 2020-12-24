Says no plan to dissolve exco, lauds appointment of SSG

By Gabriel Enogholease and Ozioruva Aliu

EDO state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned politicians in the state including members of the party not to distract Governor Godwin Obaseki as he settles for his second term as governor of the state.

The party also denied rumours that Obaseki had demanded that the elected executives of the party from the ward to the state level be dissolved and a mini congress organised so he could infuse some of his supporters who came with him from the All Progressives Congress (APC) into the leadership of the party.

At an interactive session with journalists yesterday at the state secretariat of the PDP, chairman of the party, Hon Tony Aziegbemi said Obaseki was ready to reposition the state civil service for better performance.

He said: “I urge Edo people to please continue to support the PDP led administration in the state, we need the support for him to continue the good works. This party under my leadership will give the governor all the support he needs because we need to say this publicly for our people to know where we stand; on the political front, we want absolute quiet, we don’t want the governor to be distracted, we want him to focus on governing Edo state, on giving Edo people the dividends of democracy they deserve and so we are guaranteeing him absolute quiet on the political front so that he can have all the time in the world to do all the things that he wants to do for Edo people because we want PDP to deliver on the promises we made during the campaigns and distracting him politically will not help.”

On rumour that Obaseki appointed some aides without consulting the party, the party chairman said: “It is not in our brief as a party to appoint personal aides to the governor, it is his prerogative. Whether he briefs us or not, they are his personal aides, that is why the party is in consonance with the appointment and he has done the right thing in appointing the right people into place. You agree with me that Osarodion Ogie Esq. is the most qualified for that job and we should trust that the governor will bring the best decisions for the people.”

He said there are hundreds of casual workers in the office of the governor including drivers without specific duties and that the house of assembly of 24 members has 600 staff. “if we had continued the way we are going, these things would have been swept under the carpet. None of these people will lose their job, there are many vacancies in the civil service, they will be trained and be employed.”

Aziegbemi said the state government would soon come out with a strategy to check increasing insecurity in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria