Lauretta Onochie, Senior Special Assistant on Social Media to President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to show patriotism despite the many challenges confronting the country.

Onochie appealed to Nigerians who ‘hate’ the President to be careful not to extend the same ‘hatred’ to Nigeria and her institutions, warning that such disposition may be inimical to the development of the country.

The President’s aide made this plea in a two-part tweet on Wednesday. “If you choose to hate our President and Legislators, it’s okay but that hatred must not be extended to Nigeria and her institutions,”@Laurestar wrote.

Onochie whose nomination as an Independent National Electoral Commission Commissioner by the President attracted nationwide outrage recently further stated that Nigerians should borrow a leaf from Americans whom she claims are defending their democracy and the integrity of the country’s electoral process despite ‘denigrating’ comments by US President Donald Trump who lost his re-election bid to Democrat Joe Biden last month.

“While President Trump is denigrating America’s electoral system, Americans are fiercely defending the integrity of their electoral body, that’s patriotism,” Onochie stressed, adding, “We must stand by our institutions as they make progress towards serving us better.”

The President and the country’s security agencies have come under fire for the recent killing of at least 43 rice farmers by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu had said that farmers who were killed by Boko Haram on Saturday did not have military clearance to be on the rice farms. According to him, although much of the areas where they were killed have been liberated from Boko Haram terrorists, there are a number of spaces that have not been cleared for the return of villagers who have been displaced.

“Much of those areas have been liberated from Boko Haram terrorists but there are a number of spaces that have not been cleared for the return of villagers who have been displaced. So, ideally, all of these places ought to pass the test of military clearances before farmers or settlers resume activities on those fields.”