Bisi Olaniyi, Benin

THE Benin National Congress (BNC) has raised the alarm over plots to deny Edo State of being a part of the planned board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

It gave a nine-day ultimatum for assurances of fair treatment from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Its President, Aiyamenkhue Edokpolo, said Edo houses the largest gas reserve in West Africa and many oil wells. He said the state should not be denied its deserved role in the next board of NDDC.

Edokpolo said: “Edo State, as host to the largest gas reserve in West Africa, is eminently deserving of the managing directorship or executive directorship, but some persons who do not mean well for the Niger Delta have perfected plans to appropriate the positions to Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom States, which have had overstretched share of chairmanship and directorship of NDDC.

“Edo people are made to believe that peace and order-minded nationalities are prone to repression, suppression and all forms of devious marginalisation. The president’s prompt intervention will certainly be the saving grace.

“Edo is host to some of Nigeria’s productively endowed oil wells, some of which were appropriated to neighbouring states under military regimes, while some were resolved back to Edo, without any form of reparation whatsoever. Our oil-bearing communities are the most underdeveloped in the Niger Delta, against all established protocols of sustainability.

“The tragedy of the Niger Delta’s underdevelopment is connected to an unwritten rule by the so-called big four states that they must revolve the managing director and executive directors among themselves, against the unambiguous dictates of the NDDC Act, as amended. This is flagrantly absurd.”

The group also urged President Buhari to rise to the occasion and do the needful so Edo indigenes will not be pushed to the wall.