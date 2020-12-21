A Southeast-based political group, Zikist Buharist Movement (ZBM), has upbraided the National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, for asking President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over the spiraling insecurity in the country.

The group noted that President Buhari has shown his deep concerns about the insecurity in the country and acknowledged that more needed to be done to tackle the challenge.

In a statement by its chairman and secretary, Stanley Ohajuruka and Godwin Onwusi, ZBM urged Nigerians to be wary of those trying to play politics with the security issues in the country.

“While we are in league with the frustration over insecurity in the land, Secondus and his co-travelers in the opposition party should be sincere enough to recall a decade ago when PDP’s misrule, poor planning and squandermania stimulated the material conditions that unleashed insecurity on Nigerians,” ZBM stated.

In the statement captioned, “Their Efforts Not Good Enough, PMB’s Frankness Commendable,” the group recalled President Buhari’s observations about the service chiefs, saying that it was courageous, bold and reassuring:

Consequently, ZBM contended that by his uncommon candour, frankness and open admission that the service chiefs have serially failed the country, “the President has captured the pain of dear countrymen and summed up the anguish in the land without shirking responsibility.”

The group described as misguided and misplaced, the demand by Secondus for the President to resign on the basis of his own admission that his administration had failed, and having made a similar call on former President Goodluck Jonathan, to resign in similar circumstances in 2014.

The PDP national chairman had, in a widely reported statement, counseled President Buhari to toe the path of honour by resigning from office following his public acceptance of failure to carry out the constitutional responsibility of securing Nigeria and Nigerians.

