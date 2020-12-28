The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Sunday, warned South-East governors, particularly, Dave Umahi not to work against its newly launched security outfit, the Eastern Security Network.

According to a statement by Emma Powerful, IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, the governors must either desist from such act or face catastrophic consequences.

IPOB also warned local vigilantes set up by state governors in the zone not to allow themselves to be used to carry out what it called evil agenda or have themselves to blame, adding that SouthEast leaders would be held responsible for any form of attack on any of its security personnel.

ESN, according to IPOB, is not a Biafran Army but a vigilante group to defend the people of the old Eastern region against terrorists and criminals responsible for the growing insecurity in the region.

The statement read in part:

“The game plan is to orchestrate crisis between the vigilante groups and ESN to pave the way for Nigeria soldiers to attack ESN personnel.

“We, therefore, wish to warn all local vigilantes in every state of Biafra who has been or may be contacted or are being recruited by the masterminds of this evil plan through the traditional rulers and President General of any community or town in Biafraland to attack ESN operatives to have a rethink. Embarking on such an unholy mission is suicidal.

“Anyone, vigilante group, community, traditional ruler or President General, political elite or anybody under any guise who will conspire with the enemy to expose or attack ESN in their locality will live in eternal regret of such satanic mission. It’s not a threat but a promise.

“We want to make it clear that leaders of any community in Biafra land where any ESN personnel is attacked will pay dearly for such attack.”

“We specifically warn Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State not to push us any further against the wall. He cannot sacrifice Biafran freedom on the altar of his imaginary presidential ambition. Umahi must retrace his steps now and not test our resolve to protect our land.”

