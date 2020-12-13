By Juliet Ebirim

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus took to social media to lament about the constant bullying and body-shaming she was being subjected to due to her body size.

While revealing that she has always been bullied for being plus-size by family, friends and the society at large, the actress said it is the reason many people slip into depression, calling on all concerned not to send her to an early grave.

In a series of posts shared on her Instagram page, the chubby actress wrote “Na chubby I chubby, I no steal your meat…..The bullying about being plus size is huge…y’all are the reason why a lot of people go into depression and so quick to put up RIP on their pictures…laughing at me because I be Coconut head, I do my things my own way…y’all need to see the amount of body shaming I receive every day of my life…

The pressure is unbearable, friends, family, society as a whole, you all need to chill….allow me to live and let me run my race….The same body you hate is the same body that puts food on my table and brings joy and laughter to you when watching it on TV…Members of the public, do not send me to my early grave” she concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria