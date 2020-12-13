BORUSSIA Dortmund embarrassingly lost 5-1 to an excellent VfB Stuttgart in their Bundesliga match at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors’ strong start earned them a 26th-minute penalty when Emre Can felled Mateo Klimowicz and Silas Wamangituka sent keeper Roman Burki the wrong way with his spot kick.

With Stuttgart pushing for a second goal, the hosts – without top striker Erling Haaland through injury – struck against the run of play.

Head coach Lucien Favre was unsure about the fitness of key players, Mats Hummels and Thorgan Hazard.

Dortmund, who had been unbeaten in their last 11 home games against Stuttgart (W6, D5), have now lost three home matches in a row for the first time since 2013-14, under now-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s tenure.

The result leaves Die Borussen in fifth, five points off leaders RB Leipzig and four off fierce title rivals Bayern Munich.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, whose head of sport is former Aston Villa and Germany midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger, rise to sixth, two points behind Dortmund.