Armed men on Friday night invaded Government Science Secondary School in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, northwest Nigeria and kidnapped dozens of students.

The attack on the school and environs started at about 11 pm and lasted for over two hours. An undisclosed number of students and residents of the town were declared missing after the raid.

Humangle learnt that the terror gang invaded the school on foot, unlike previous attacks in which they carried out similar attacks using motorbikes.

A policeman who spoke on anonymity confirmed that the group walked confidently into the school premises and kidnapped an undisclosed number of students.

“As I speak to you now, no one can tell you the exact number of the students that were abducted and in the custody of the armed men. They (gunmen) shot our colleague and the gateman too but they are all alive receiving treatment now,” the policeman said.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the terrorists stormed the Katsina school numbering about a hundred around 10 – 11 pm, forcing many students to run into the bush seeking help.

One of the eyewitnesses, disclosed that “they shot sporadically in the students’ hostels. They searched bags looking for food and kidnapped dozens”.

“We ran to the bush together with some students, we were terribly confused and so many students sustained injuries while running.”

It is still not clear how many students were either hiding in the bush or those in the custody of the abductors.

Another source said that, a few hours after the attack, the police evacuated the students from the school to the local government secretariat.

Several students who returned from hiding were seen crying with hundreds of residents sympathizing with them.

The Kankara Police Command in Katsina declined to comment on the issue.

This incident happened two days after armed groups kidnapped a village head and 20 other civilians in Gamji village Sabuwal Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The attack also happened barely 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Katsina for a week-long private visit.