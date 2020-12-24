Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has warned marketers of petroleum products, especially premium motor spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol, against product hoarding and price hike during and after the festive season.

Stating that the country has sufficient petroleum products nationwide, the spokesperson of the agency, Paul Osu, insisted that there was a need to avoid artificial scarcity.







Historically, the surge in demand during the festive season creates avoidable scarcity of the products, leaving commuters stranded as the cost of transportation soars.







DPR promised to intensify its monitoring and surveillance of outlets in line with its regulatory mandate to ensure compliance with quality, quantity and safety of operations.







Osu, in a release, advised consumers to report any infraction such as under-dispensing to any DPR office nationwide. He also restated the agency’s commitment to safety and advised consumers to observe all necessary safety protocols in the handling of petroleum products, especially during harmattan.







The DPR also assured that it will continue to initiate appropriate initiatives to boost business operation and create opportunities for investors and stakeholders in the oil and gas industry.