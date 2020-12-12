Popular entertainment personality turned financial cum investment expert, Derin Phillips, popularly known as Dr. Caise (formerly DJ Caise) is on a mission to empower creatives to achieve financial and sustainable freedom.

The highly revered creative personality recently hosted a 2-day live courses tagged Personal Finance for Creatives. While the first leg was held on Saturdays December 6, the second part holds tomorrow in Lagos. The immersive live class will focus on educating and empowering creatives on finance-related topics and practical steps to achieve financial sustainability.







The first live class focused on ‘Personal finance Masterclass covering managing finances, money myths, levels of financial status and principles of money. The second live class will focus on ‘Investment Masterclass’ covering generating multiple streams of income, risk management and how to invest your wealth vis-à-vis cryptocurrency, forex, real estate, stocks and agric-tech. More information about these live sessions are available on Dr Caise’s website, www.DrCaise.com including information on how to join the sessions.

Speaking on the training, Caise says he is passionate about showing creatives how to pursue their artistry and have the financial freedom to live their best life. “I bring my creative industry expertise and my educational background in Finance to provide a unique perspective on music, the creative economy, financial empowerment and real estate Investment. My mission is to help creatives make the work they do more sustainable. I understand what it means to be broke mentally and financially. I’m doing this because I wish someone had taught me all these principles a lot sooner. I know for certain, this course will change lives.”







The multi-disciplinary creative also recently unveiled his new podcast, an investment company and coaching programs with special advisory sessions to help creatives improve their personal finances and productivity, while providing accountability, financial management and investment support for their creative careers and business. The debut release of the newly launched weekly podcast focused on money insights and myths.







Dr. Caise, a former popular Nigerian DJ is today recognised as an astute business leader who has gained a reputation for his unique approach to helping people achieve their goals and transform their lives through his professional experience in developing and implementing business growth strategies, engineering process optimisation, operational effectiveness and championing healthy financial decision making. He is the Founder and CEO of Wavis Investment Ltd and CM Entertainment Ltd.