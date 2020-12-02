Augustine Emeka Ugbaja, also known as Dr Whyte, a music executive and the CEO of California based Southnice Records, has blamed COVID-19 for the significant decrease in demand in the entertainment industry.

He wrote, “The sector used to be the biggest employers of labour in the country” but COVID-19 outbreak caused a lot of downturns which has greatly affected the global economy, with the entertainment industry a big loser.”

“Before the global economic meltdown, Nigerians, home and abroad were already tired of listening to substandard songs and now crave good music with creative contents which means that despite the crisis. the quality of contents churned out by these creatives were the major reason why the crisis affected the entertainment space.” he wrote.

Also, he said that music needs no visa to travel overseas or become a commercial hit as long as it’s a great content which differs ethnicity and cultural backgrounds.

While speaking on the solutions to these problems, which could restore the appeal for music business and Nigerian music to its global audience; Dr Whyte said “most Nigerian artistes need good orientation and mental training in order to become grounded creatively in the music and entertainment space”.

According to Punch, he emphasized his major motivation for the training is that most artistes today have the mindset that they just need one song to become a global brand, without working to become a household name which requires consistency in sound and hits which will help them win and keep fans all over the world.

Like this: Like Loading...