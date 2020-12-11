Following the attack on 100 year old traditional ruler of lsinigbo community, in Akure North local government area of Ondo State, Oba Samuel Fadahunsi who sustained serious injuries and got hospitalised after gunmen attacked his palace and set it ablaze and killed two persons.

The persons are a driver of the Monarch and one of his brothers.

Ondo Police spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the killings said the brother of the monarch was killed when he was shot severally and later died at an undisclosed hospital while the driver was burnt alive inside one of the cars in the palace.

Ikoro said normalcy has been restored to the community.

Isinigbo and neighbouring Ude community have been at war over the sale of the disputed land.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that youths from Isinigbo who were protesting the destruction of their houses stormed the palace of the traditional ruler of Ude, Sunday Boboye, the Ajagun of Ude, and set it ablaze. Oba Boboye was said to have fled for safety and when he returned home, another attack was reportedly launched on him, making him flee for his life by scaling a fence.

Oba Boboye said he secured a court judgement in 2017 that a large portion of land sold by Isinigbo belonged to him, adding that all efforts to call the new buyers for negotiation failed as they offered to pay N100, 000 per plot against the N600, 000 he demanded.

Speaking concerning the attack, Vanguard reports that the Secretary of Isinigbo, Adeleye Rotimi, said they didn’t take serious the threat of an attack until the gunmen used another route to attack the community.

Rotimi said Oba Fadahunsi was responding to treatment at a private hospital. The secretary denied allegation of offering to pay N100,000 to Oba Boboye to allow them remain in their houses.

Meanwhile, source in the state police command confirmed that two persons, Fatai Ali aged 25 and Onu Adejo aged 27 who hailed from Kogi State have been arrested by men of the 32 Artillery Brigade Owena cantonment over the dispute between Ode and Isinigbo.

They were reportedly arrested with live ammunition and have made confessional statements that they were hired to come to the state to cause the havoc.

