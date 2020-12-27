By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

A truck driver, identified as Chika Emmanuel Nwagu is currently in Police custody for allegedly crushing to death a pedestrian in Ihiala, Anambra state.

The deceased, was reportedly knocked down by the speeding driver while crossing the road.

The Nation gathered that the suspect who had fled the scene after the incident, was later arrested and handed over to the police.

Confirming the incident, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Andrew Kumapayi, attributed the crash to speeding and lost of control.

He said, “At about 1735 hours, one Mr Chika Emmanuel Nwagu driver of IVECO Truck with registration number, EPE 39 XT speeding, lost control and knocked down pedestrian crossing the road, immediately after Ihiala local government head quarters.

“The crash involves a total of (3) male adults on board. The driver of the IVECO truck was later arrested and handed over to the police after a timely Tip-Off to the Military by FRSC Rescue team from Ihiala command.

“The knocked down pedestrian was taken to Our Lady’s of Lourdes hospital by FRSC rescue team from Ihiala Command, and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. The body deposited at the mortuary.”

While commesurating with the deceased family, Kumapayi admonished motorist to avoid speeding in built up areas.

“The maximum speed limit in an urban area is 50km/hr. It is advisable to use less speed or common sense speed while in build up areas in order to ensure safety of themselves and other road users,” he added.