The Department of State Security Services (DSS) has arrested the public relations officer of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Azeez Adeyemi after guns and ammunition were found in his possession, The Street Journal has learnt.

This development comes just as violence trailed the ongoing three-day national convention of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Azeez Adeyemi, a student of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), was said to have conveyed the weapons in a student union bus inscribed with the name of the school.

According to online media reports, hoodlums who were said to be loyal to the South-West zone of the body allegedly attacked delegates of the association who had gathered at the old parade ground in Abuja for the convention. It was also learnt at least twenty members of the association sustained various degrees of injuries.

The thugs who were about a score in number reportedly struck as verification of Students Union Government (SUG) Presidents under NANS Zone B and Zone D was ongoing.

A staunch NANS member who hails from Nasarawa State but wanted his identity masked told The Street Journal that the arrest of the PRO was true.

He confirmed that a student union bus belonging to Moshood Abiola Polytechnic was filled with weapons and after the DSS got wind of the situation, they swiftly moved and arrested all occupants of the bus who were believed to be student heads from Ogun State.

There are unconfirmed reports at the moment that Azeez Adeyemi who is also a Special Assistant to the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, on Students’ Matters, has been released while the union bus loaded with ammunition is still in the custody of the DSS.

