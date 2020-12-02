A Lagos-based human rights lawyer, Malcolm Omirhobo, who embarked on a one-man protest in front of the Presidential Villa in Abuja has been arrested by the Department of State Security.

Omirhobo who wore a white t-shirt with the inscription “Stop The Genocide” said he embarked on the protest to draw the attention of the President to the killing of rice farmers in Zabarmari.

He said, “Coming on the heels of the slaughtering of 110 farmers in Borno State, I am here to tell the President that enough is enough. He should stop playing the ostrich because the government is backing all the evils perpetrated by these evil people killing innocent and harmless Nigerians.

“I am saying it categorically that the government is conniving, conspiring and assisting this crime against humanity, and that is why I am here to protest. I came here now, but the officers are saying that I cannot exercise my rights.”

The activity of the human right lawyer who arrived at the gate of the villa at 9 a.m was stopped by some policemen who questioned his presence. The policemen were later supported by officials of the DSS who came to the scene armed with guns and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

On Saturday last week, members of the Boko Haram sect killed 45 farmers in Zamarmari area of Jere local government area of Borno State. Nasiru Usman, one farmers who escaped during the attack, went to town with the news. He said the attackers also abducted seven farmers.

Usman said trouble started after some farmers apprehended a Boko Haram insurgent who approached them with request for food. Unknowingly, he was accompanied by dozens of other militants who were hiding around the bush.

The barbaric incidence isn’t the first of its type as farmers in the northern region are at the mercy of the insurgents. However, this is the first time this large number of farmers have been slaughtered. The violence in the northern region has taken a toll of over 30,000 fatalities with about two million people displaced from their homes since 2009.