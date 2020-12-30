A Department of State, DSS operative, Tosin Daramola, has escaped abduction at gunpoint after he intentionally rammed his car into a culvert, leading to the death of one of the kidnappers and the arrest of the other.
It was gathered that the heroic DSS operative was attacked at gunpoint on Tuesday, December 29, at Dutse in the Federal Capital Territory, by two kidnappers who forced their way into the vehicle of the operative and forcefully rerouted him from Dutse Alhaji junction to Zuba in the FCT capital.
One of the two abductors had a knife on the neck of the operative while the other was armed with a gun.
Whilst on motion, the operative who had his seat belt on bravely rammed his car into a culvert, leading to the death of the knife wielding criminal while the other with a gun momentarily lost consciousness.
The impact made the vehicle to roll over several times before finally coming to a halt with its tires facing the sky with the operative surviving with minor injuries. However the kidnapper who momentarily lost consciousness after the DSS operative rammed his car was apprehended by the police.
This incident showcases the growing insecurity in the area especially at this period where criminals are getting bolder, targeting victims to be abducted for ransom irrespective of social status.
Only a few days ago, the Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Diocese, in Nigeria, Moses Chikwe, and his driver were abducted by armed men in gestapo style, while they were returning from a visit to his residence in Owerri, a mile or two away from the city of Owerri.
A few hours after his abduction, the Bishop’s car and episcopal vestments were abandoned by the criminals near the Assumpta Cathedral premises of Owerri.
Similarly, about two weeks ago, another Catholic priest, Fr Valentine Oluchukwu Ezeagu, abducted on 15 December by armed men while on his way to his father’s funeral. However a few days after his abduction, he was later released on 16 December.
