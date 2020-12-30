A Department of State, DSS operative, Tosin Daramola, has escaped abduction at gunpoint after he intentionally rammed his car into a culvert, leading to the death of one of the kidnappers and the arrest of the other.

It was gathered that the heroic DSS operative was attacked at gunpoint on Tuesday, December 29, at Dutse in the Federal Capital Territory , by two kidnappers who forced their way into the vehicle of the operative and forcefully rerouted him from Dutse Alhaji junction to Zuba in the FCT capital.

One of the two abductors had a knife on the neck of the operative while the other was armed with a gun.

Whilst on motion, the operative who had his seat belt on bravely rammed his car into a culvert, leading to the death of the knife wielding criminal while the other with a gun momentarily lost consciousness.