Port Harcourt based singer, Duncan Mighty has continued with his meltdown and isn’t relenting on his rant of accusations. Yesterday, he had accused his wife and her family members of attempting to poison him or inflict him with a deadly disease so they can take over his properties.

In a lengthy post he shared on his Instagram page, the singer alleged that his wife and mother of his two children confessed to him that she connived with her family members to try to inflict him with an illness through diabolical means just so they can inherit his properties.

He further alleged that he has the confession recorded and would release it to the public should she or her family members deny the allegations.

Today he has continued with the accusations and this time, he is accusing his wife, Vivien Okechukwu Mighty of infidelity and claiming that DNA tests proves that he is not the father of his daughter, Mitchell.

Here below is a post in a post he put up on his Instagram page on Friday night

Following this revelation, Duncan Mighty went on to thank God for exposing his enemies and not giving up on him. He said, “THANK YOU PRECIOUS LORD LET YOUR NAME ALONE BE GLORIFY, JESUS I WILL FOREVER WORSHIP YOU IN TRUTH AND SPIRIT. TAKE YOUR GLORY AND PRAISES FOR SAVING MY LIFE AND EXPOSING THE HOUSEHOLD ENEMIES OF THEIR EVIL AND WICKED PLANS.

“MOST ESPECIALLY THANK YOU FOR THE WISDOM YOU GAVE TO ME BY RECORDING AND GIVING ME THAT GENUINE EVIDENCE THAT HAS STOOD BEFORE THEM TO SHOW THAT YOU ARE GOD, THE KING OF KINGS MY LORD AND GOD FOREVER,DADDY PLEASE FORGIVE ME FOR MY MISTAKES AND RENEW THY SPIRIT WITHIN ME. THIS LIGHT 🔥 OF MINE WILL CONTINUE TO SHINE THAT MEN WILL SEE AND GIVE YOU GLORY. I LOVE YOU LORD.”

Like this: Like Loading...