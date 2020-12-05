Port Harcourt based singer, Duncan Mighty has turned on Nigerians who have called him out for bringing his family issues on social media rather than working behind the scenes to handle his private issues.

Yesterday, his melt down began when he posted on his Instagram page that his wife and her family members were attempting to poison him or inflict him with a deadly disease so they can take over his properties.

In a lengthy post he shared on his Instagram page, the singer alleged that his wife and mother of his two children confessed to him that she connived with her family members to try to inflict him with an illness through diabolical means just so they can inherit his properties.

He further alleged that he has the confession recorded and would release it to the public should she or her family members deny the allegations.

Yesterday, Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda Coker had openly chastised people who address private issues on social media, asking what kind of foolishness that should be classified as. While she didn’t name any one, many assumed she was referring to Duncan Mighty, footballer, Osaze Odemwingie who had a recent public altercation with Peter Okoye now known as Mr P, former football legend, Nwankwo Kanu and his wife, Amara, whom he (Osaze) accused of openly flirting with him.

Today, Duncan Mighty continued with the accusations but this time, accusing his wife, Vivien Okechukwu Mighty of infidelity and claiming that DNA tests proves that he is not the father of his daughter, Mitchell.

Following which he now attacked Nigerians who asked him to keep his private matters off social media. He wished that the same thin he is passing through befalls anyone who is asking him to keep his marital issues off social media adding that they were all “Sinners judging sinners for sinning differently.”

