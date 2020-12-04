Port Harcourt based singer and entrepreneur, Duncan Mighty, has taken to social to accuse his wife, Vivien and her family members of plotting to inflict him with a strand illness and take over his properties.

In a lengthy post he shared on his Instagram page, the singer alleged that his wife and mother of his two children confessed to him that she connived with her family members to try to inflict him with an illness through diabolical means just so they can inherit his properties.

He further alleged that he has the confession recorded and would release it to the public should she or her family members deny the allegations.

He also said that his wife told him how that she, her mum and her elder sister concluded plans to visit a very powerful voodoo man to procure a powerful command charm that will make him drink poison which will make him shrink for a year and cause people to question his health with some concluding he has turned a drug addict.

He alleged that they eventually visited three different native doctors where they took part in some fetish blood sacrifice. He also said that they brought a native doctor into his home and buried charms there, with further sacrifices to ensure no one knows what they did.

According to him, he is now a single father.

Duncan Mighty is no stranger to controversies especially as it concerns his wife. In 2018, there were reports that he battered his wife, Vivien Okechukwu Mighty with his wife labeling the Ikwerre born artist a serial wife beater.

Reacting to the news of being a wife beater, Duncan Mighty had said at that time, “The next news will be I used my wife for coming back. What do you gain to tarnish my image with lies that I brutalized my own wife,? hehehe una come late.

“I no come Lagos to find fame, for your information my marriage is not one of those you people broke down and will never be. For your info I am the winner of my marriage, my wife and kids can’t do without Daddy every moment. The more you make people hate me the more they love me more.”

