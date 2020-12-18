



E-hailing transport firm, Bolt has up-scaled security and safety features on its platform to improve the safety and wellbeing of passengers, riders and drivers during a Bolt trip.

The update has become necessary due to the increasing case of safety reports received in past months. Amongst other things, the App will now have a real-time biometric verification solution to serve as an additional layer of technology that will further intensify the driver verification process.

The solution, which is the first of its kind and in partnership with YouVerify, will cross-match all information and documents provided by drivers against various government databases including the Bank Verification Number (BVN), National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and driver’s license databases.

Along with this, will be a state-wide driver retraining and re-education programme conducted regularly to ensure that drivers are updated on the principles of customer service and equipped with knowledge of routes and actions to take in cases of emergencies.

The driver’s ratings will also be reviewed to 4.6 to ensure that only the most recommended drivers are available on the App and the customer support team will be expanded to ensure that inquiries are attended to quickly and more effectively.

Speaking about the update, the Country Manager, Bolt, Femi Akin-Laguda, described the effort as a continuation of the company’s dedication to improved service, hence the direction the firm is taking ahead of the New Year.

In his words: “2020 has been quite an exciting year for us as a company and we are very excited about the prospects of the coming year.

Since it began operations in November 2016, Bolt has continued to pride itself as a customer and safety centric service platform, providing affordable millions of Nigerians every day and helping them commute without worries.

