Oluwamayomikun Orekoya

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was able to stop Tottenham’s strikers Harry Kane and Heung-min Son from finding the net as Coach Jose Mourinho-tutored side suffered their first home defeat since the opening day loss to Everton after losing 2-0 to Leicester City.

Ndidi put in a solid 90-minutes shift and was cautioned in the 72nd minute after the holding midfielder came sliding in on Gareth Bale while compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho came on to replace Jamie Vardy with two minutes remaining

Also in England, Alex Iwobi played 83 mins in Everton’s well-earned 2-1 victory over his former side Arsenal on Saturday while Ola Aina was on for 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle.

In Germany’s Bundesliga, Taiwo Awoniyi scored his fourth goal of the season in FC Union Berlin’s impressive 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund while Samuel Chukwueze was a late sub in Villarreal’s 3-1 win at Osasuna in Spain’s La liga.

The Dutch Eredivisie saw Eagles Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye’s Sparta Rotterdam fall to a 3-2 home defeat to FC Groningen while Tyronne Ebuehi featured in FC Twente’s league win over VVV-Venlo.

Simy Nwankwo converted a penalty as Crotone fell to 3-1 away defeat to Sampdoria while in Scotland Joe Aribo came off the bench to assist a goal for Rangers win against Motherwell as Leon Balogun didn’t feature.