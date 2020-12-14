By Tunde Liadi

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was unable to secure his third clean-sheet in six games for Sparta Rotterdam but he did enough to earn the team their fourth win of the season in their 3-1 away win at Willem II yesterday.

Okoye’s promotion as the first choice of Sparta Rotterdam coincided with their first win of the season on November 7th (RKC Waalwijk 0-2 Sparta Rotterdam) that was barely six days after their 4-1 home loss to SC Heerenveen. But the goalkeeper had gone ahead to guide his team to victory over RKC Waalwijk, ADO Den Haag, FC Emmen and Willem II including keeping two clean sheets.

Sparta Rotterdam improved to ninth in the Dutch League table with 15 points from 12 games after their 3-1 success at Willem II.

Also in the Scottish Premier League (SPL) Rangers moved a step closer to winning their first Scottish Premier League title since 2010-11 when they won their 54th title after they pipped Dundee United 2-1 away to widen up the gap between them and their nearest rivals, Celtic.

Nigeria’s duo of Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun played their 10th game of the season each for Rangers with Balogun lasting the duration of the game while Aribo came on in the 87th minute in place of Ryan Kent.

In Belgium, Nigeria duo of David Okereke and Emmanuel Dennis helped Club Brugge return to the top of the Jupiler League after a 2-0 away win against Royal Antwerp yesterday.

Okereke replaced Noa Lang in the 79th minute to contribute his quota to the vital three points which was enough for Club Brugge to leapfrog Genk, who suffered a 1-0 loss at Anderlecht despite fielding Super Eagles duo of Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers in the game.

Okereke’s compatriot, Emmanuel Dennis was an unused substitute in the away win. Club Brugge will have another away duel with Eupen on Wednesday in another league tie.