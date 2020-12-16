Agency Reporter

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 struck the Hokkaido region in Japan’s northernmost prefecture, the Japanese weather agency said on Wednesday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor’s epicentre was located at a latitude of 42.7degrees north and longitude of 144.2 degrees east and occurred at a depth of 60km.

Also, in Manila, Philippines, an earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Wednesday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 04:52:00 local time.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 5.19 degrees latitude and 125.47 degrees longitude.

No casualties have been reported so far, officials say.

Further details are awaited.

(ANI/Xinhua/NAN)