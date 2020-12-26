Kassala — Residents of Kassala in eastern Sudan witnessed a light earthquake on Friday.

“The ground began to tremble at 12:23,” a listener told Radio Dabanga from the town. “Luckily it stopped after a few seconds, and no losses or damage was reported.”

The epicentre of the earthquake was in neighbouring Eritrea, 82 kilometres north-west of Akordat, and 149 kilometres north-east of Kassala. It took place at a depth of 10 kilometres, had a force of 4.4 degrees on the Richter scale.

According to the US Geological Survey, most quakes occur at shallow depths. Shaking is more intense from quakes that hit close to the surface. While deep quakes may be less damaging, they are usually more widely felt.

