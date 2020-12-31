A coalition of some South East groups has condemned the threat by the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s to governors of the region following the latter’s staunch opposition against the formation of a militia outfit named “Eastern Security Network” in the region.

The coalition hailed the governors of the region for what it described as their show of patriotism by not only openly denouncing Kanu’s actions but also calling on the people of the region not to be gullible and fall prey to Kanu’s antics which they noted, were not for the good of the region.

IPOB had warned South-East governors not to work against the Eastern Security Network as it accused the governors of grand plot to incite the army and others against the outfit. It asked the governors to steer clear of such plan or be prepared to face dire consequences just as it warned local vigilantes in the zone set up by state governors not to allow themselves to be used to carry out what it called evil agenda.

Reacting to IPOB’s threat, the groups operating under the auspices of Coalition of Igbo Groups Worldwide, tasked the region’s governors not to succumb to Kanu’s threat, insisting that they must go all out against Kanu and IPOB’s illegal activities.

Besides, the coalition urged the South East governors to make laws that will be beneficial to the citizens of the region, saying they must not allow Kanu have any ample opportunity of operating an alternative.

The coalition, in a statement, Wednesday and signed by its affiliate members, described the IPOB leader as a fugitive who it noted, was being bankrolled by some self-seeking interests to destroy the South East.

It warned that unless Kanu’s activities were wholeheartedly denounced by the leadership and all well-meaning individuals of the South East, the region’s quest to actualise its dream in the 2023 presidency would meet strong opposition.

Among the groups that signed the statement were South East Mothers Forum, represented by Mrs Achike Ezeife as Coordinator; Ndigbo Progressive Youth Vangurd which had Barr. Uche Ude also as coordinator; Igbo Unity Congress with Mazi Osigwe; South East Market Women Vanguard, represented by Deaconess Grace Ejike and the South East Youth Network,which had Pastor Andy Okoro as signatory, respectively.

According to the coalition Kanu’s decision to pilot the group from a remote area outside the shores of Nigeria was an indication that there were sinister motives to his actions, tasking the people of the region especially youths not to fall for what he is doing.

“Let us also humbly state that the Igbos have practically demonstrated that they believe in one Nigeria than any tribe because they can be found in almost every part of this nation in large numbers with investments worth billions of Naira adding value to their host communities,” the coalition said.

“Nnamdi Kanu cannot speak or act on our behalf in this nation or anywhere for that matter. Let him come home and present himself to the people for election if he wants to speak for us. That is the only constitutional means of representation in Nigeria where the South East is a part. Anything outside this means is unacceptable to us.

“We reiterate that our governors must remain resolute in their determination to enthrone laws that are beneficial to the citizens of our region.

“We task them to continue to engage the youths on the need to eschew actions that would depict us as working for the destruction of a united and indivisible Nigeria.

“The clarion calls by different sections of the country that our region deserves a chance in the 2023 Presidency should not be taken for granted. For this to be actualised, we must work hard with different parts of the country for it.”

