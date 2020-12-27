



“What should I cook ahead of the New Year?”



That’s the question on everyone’s lips, and if you are like me, you want it to be really special. If you want something easy peasy lemon squeezy to prepare and don’t have an oven, you can simply follow this hack I made on my YouTube channel. We will be using a rice cooker in this recipe. Didn’t know you could? Let me show you how.

Ingredients



• Flour milk



• 3 Eggs



• Vanilla extract



• Baking powder



• Butter



• Raisons (very important for Christmas cakes)



• Sugar

Method



1. Sieve baking powder and flour together



2. Whisk your butter with vanilla extract until it has a rough surface, then add sugar. Whisk again. Whisk until it is soft and creamy till you get the fluffy texture



3. Divide the egg into two, pour half of it and whisk into the mixture. Pour in the other half and whisk



4. Using your flour and milk, interchange between both by pouring in the flour in the mixture and whisking and then milk and whisking



5. Add raisins to your mixture and stir



6. Place your parchment paper in the rice cooker bowl



7. And start cooking for 45 mins



8. Once it bakes, let it cool off and serve



9. You can top it up with cream and strawberries.



Note: Although the rice cooker will go off at intervals, not to worry, let it back on.