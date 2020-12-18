woman shampooing her hair | FrotHub

Making your own shampoo from the comfort of your home is easy and the best part is that you may already have some of the required ingredients.

You don’t need a lot of fancy equipment to make homemade shampoo. You won’t even need to turn on your stove.

Tools

You will need a funnel to make combining the ingredients less messy.

An old shampoo bottle to hold your new shampoo or you can use another kind of container.

Ingredients

1/2 cup of peppermint or chamomile tea, brewed strong and completely cooled

1/2 cup castile soap (you can get scented or unscented, depending on your preference)

10–15 drops of your essential oil of choice (lavender or rose oil are both excellent starters)

Recipe

Pour the tea int the container using the funnel. Add the castile soap. Remove the funnel and start adding the essential oils, drop by drop. Put the shampoo cap back on. Shake well to combine all ingredients. Remember that there aren’t any ingredients or preservatives stabilizing the shampoo. Shake well before every use. Use it all before 2 weeks is up for the best results.

It is as simple as that!

The takeaway

Before applying it to your scalp, make sure to shake homemade shampoo well so the ingredients are combined. Keep in mind that this mixture can go bad, so try to use it all up within 1 to 2 weeks.

Also, remember that your hair has probably adapted its balance of oils to the ingredients in commercial shampoo. It might take a while for your hair to adjust to its new cleaning routine. Your hair will grow accustomed to a new routine, but it may take some time.