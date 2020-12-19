By Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Government has directed that all religious worship centers must be restricted to a maximum period of two hours.

The state Governor, David Umahi, who announced this on Friday, said the decision followed the second wave of the CoronaVirus pandemic in the country.

He noted that apart from the restriction of religious worship, all large gatherings are also banned in the state.

The Ebonyi State Governor also directed the State Deputy Governor, Kelechi Igwe and the State COVID-19 team to ensure massive sensitisation and public enlightenment campaign to get the people to embrace the COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 has nominated the governor as COVID-19 National Champion.

The nomination was announced in a letter to the governor by the National Coordinator of the Task Force, Dr. Sani Aliyu.