By Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Government has directed that religious gatherings must be restricted to a maximum period of two hours.

Governor David Umahi, who announced this in a broadcast, said the decision followed the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

He noted that apart from the restriction of religious worship, large gatherings are also banned in the state.

Umahi said the state is targeting 450 tests per local government in the next one month.

The governor also directed the Deputy Governor, Kelechi Igwe and the state COVID- 19 team to ensure massive sensitisation and public enlightenment campaign to get the people to embrace the COVID-19 protocols.

He said this would help the state not to record any case in the second wave of the pandemic.

“We must go back to observe the protocols of COVID-19 as enunciated by the Presidential Taskforce. I have directed that church services should not last more than two hours. I have also directed that we should step up our testing before the end of January.