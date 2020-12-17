By Peter Okutu

THE Chairman of Afikpo-South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Dr. Eni Uduma Chima, Thursday, alleged that the Senator representing Ebonyi Central zone at the Red Chamber forged his two Ordinary Level West African Examination results of 1989 and 1990 in the State.

The results, according to Chima “has once been questioned by the Stakeholders of Ebonyi Central Senatorial District in 2019” as “the passport photographs on the two Ordinary Level Results are those of two different persons and not that of Candidate Joseph Obinna Ogba.”

In a statement titled: “Further Musing on Senator Sergeant Joseph Obinna Ogba on his unwarranted insults and false accusations against the Ebonyi State Governor” and issued to Journalists in Abakaliki, the Ex-Lawmaker pointed out that “After verification of the Results upon application to the West African Examination Council, the Council unequivocally confirmed that the WAEC Results of 1989 and 1990 being paraded by Joseph Obinna Ogba were products of examination malpractice, impersonation and criminality.”

“I reiterate my erstwhile position that Sergeant Ogba has scanty academic qualification but will add, since he has brought it up as an issue, that his basic qualification of Ordinary Level West African Examination Certificate is questionable and in fact has once been questioned by the Stakeholders of Ebonyi Central Senatorial District in 2019.

“After verification of the Results upon application to the West African Examination Council, the Council unequivocally confirmed that the WAEC Results of 1989 and 1990 being paraded by Joseph Obinna Ogba as his are products of examination malpractice, impersonation and criminality as the passport photographs on the two Ordinary Level Results are those of two different persons and not that of Candidate Joseph Obinna Ogba.

“Ogba’s attempt to replace the mercenary’s passport photographs embossed on the spurious certificates with his (Ogba’s) own, with the connivance of Mr. Stephen Ali, a WAEC official failed and led to the dismissal of Mr. Ali from West African Examination Council.

“It beats one’s imagination that even the mercenary whose picture is embossed on Ogba’s WAEC certificates could not pass the Art Subjects he wrote in a single sitting, talk of birds of identical plumage flocking together and congregating within the same proximity.”

Chima further described Ogba’s purported WAEC Results as “being the voice of Jacob and the hand of Esau” which will end up serving as a clog in the wheel of him attaining a gubernatorial position.

“The issue of Ogba’s O’level Results being the voice of Jacob and the hand of Esau is a knowledge in the public domain and will remain an albatross which may prove fatal to his far-fetched fantasy of attaining a gubernatorial position.”

As at time of this report, Senator Ogba was yet to respond to the text message sent to his phone on the issue of alleged certificate forgery by him. Ends