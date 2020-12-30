By Ibrahim Apekhade Yusuf

Like sweet memories, Mandilas Christmas concert held in Lagos, will continue to linger in the minds of those who witnessed the epoch-making event.

Certainly, the Mandilas Group had every reason to pull all the stops just to celebrate its 70th anniversary. The event was in collaboration with MUSON.

Having survived the COVID-19 pandemic, the company continues to wax stronger. And although the management could not roll out drums and cymbals to celebrate the day in a big way as it had planned, it hosted a few friends and associates to a soirée.

The company said the choice of marking its big day to coincide with the Yuletide was symbolic.

“It afforded us the opportunity of charity giving as well as appreciating our internal and external publics,” it said.

The event was in two parts, with the Muson Choir and Orchestra led by Sir Emeka Nwokedi dishing out a medley of songs and music rendered in English and the various local dialects.

The second part saw the introduction of a 14-year-old prodigy, Joshua Akinotan, otherwise known as Josh Praise, to perform three separate piano solos to the admiration of the crowd.

The highpoint of the occasion was the special appearance by the Mandilas Choir. Numbering 17 members comprising males and females, they sashayed onto the stage in eye-popping outfits made of flowery patterns of green and white almost mimicking Nigeria’s national colours.

Speaking about the growth trajectory of the company, the GCEO of Mandilas, Ms Ola Debayo-Doherty, said: “Indeed, Mandilas has been here for 70 years but because of the situation in the country, we had to cancel all other celebrations for just this one event. And it has been worth the while. What you have seen here with the performance of the Mandilas choir shows our diversity as a company which places a high premium on innovation. We will continue to get better.”

While drawing the curtain for the day, Chairman of MUSON, Mr. Louis Mbanefo (SAN), thanked the sponsors for helping to put the event together. “I’m delighted that we were able to put up this event with the Mandilas Group. I have also gathered that this might be a regular feature, so we look forward to many more years of collaboration with Mandilas,” he said.