Charles N Lambert, Leader of Africa’s first Economic War

Commander of Africa’s first Economic War and leader of The Black Wall Street Charles N. Lambert has said that he is capable of defeating the Westerners who have left the African continent under poor economic situation for decades now.

Lambert who said this on Thursday while posting on his social media accounts said even the whites themselves know they can’t defeat his agenda.

He said “When I was a kid, my father told me the White men were the best thing that happened to us as Africans and that our problems truly began when they left. My father also told me that the only way to develop Africa was to bring the white man back. My father concluded with the famous Igbo saying..” Bekee wu agbara.”(The white man is Spirit).

“With the highest level of curiosity in my mind, I went to live in the West for two decades and studied the systems of my father so much adored.

“In 2002, I asked a simple question to white people. What is Capitalism without Compassion? I found out my thought process on Compassionate Capitalism was intriguing to the White population while I lived in the key countries of the West.

“In the UK, a group of White people told me I was the Black Wiston Churchill. In Canada, another group of White people told me I was ” A god amongst men”. In Texas, another group told me to become US citizen and aim to be President. In Atlanta, the PR company representing Billy Graham and TD Jakes offered me international promotion on their own costs. Plus countless others.

“I realized that my father was wrong. The white man is not better than me or any other black person. The individual development of our minds determines superiority.

“While I will forever be grateful to the West for confirming the potency of my abilities, I am more excited to dethrone their Economic System which has kept my Continent and my people, second class, to them with unending poverty.

“Even White people who know me can tell you that I will definitely defeat them in this War. Africa First”.

The Economic War is a commerce-driven, orchestrated attempt, to balance altered trade deficit for a region. According to Lambert, this is done by simply ensuring that money leaving the continent is controlled, to avoid the haemorrhage of funds and capital flight.

Vanguard News Nigeria