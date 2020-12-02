Mourners attend the funeral of 43 farm workers in Zabarmari, about 20km from Maiduguri, Nigeria, on November 29, 2020 after they were killed by Boko Haram fighters in rice fields near the village of Koshobe on November 28, 2020. – The assailants tied up the agricultural workers and slit their throats in the village of Koshobe.

The victims were labourers from Sokoto state in northwest Nigeria, roughly 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) away, who had travelled to the northeast to find work. (Photo by Audu Marte / AFP)

Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) has condemned terrorist attacks in the village of Koshobe and other rural communities in the Jere local government area, Borno state.

The body, in a statement, said, “ECOWAs is hurt by these senseless killings, and ECOWAS commission condemns vigorously this terrorist attack. ECOWAS commission calls that the perpetrators of this crime be brought to justice.”

It was noted that during the terrorist attack, more than 100 civilians were killed and others wounded. Others are believed to have been kidnapped.

The ECOWAS Commission extended its condolence to the Federal government, the government of Borno state, and the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

The statement added, “The ECOWAS Commission restates its appeal for regional, continental and intentional solidarity with the ECOWAS Member states at the forefront of the fight against terrorism and also with the ECOWAS Commission in the implementation of the 2020-2024 Priority Action Plan on the Eradication of Terrorism in ECOWAS.”

