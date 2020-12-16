By Bassey Anthony, Uyo

The leadership of West Africa (ECOWAS) Youth Council has inducted Obara Festus, as its Ambassador

This was contained in a statement by chairperson of the Council, Amb. William-Ologun Oluwaseun.

Oluwaseun said: “The WAYC is dedicated to the productive engagement of youths for the advancement of the human race. We are committed to ensuring favourable youth policies across the countries in the West Africa region.

“We have found Festus fit to be an ambassador of the council after meeting with the standard requirements of achieving same, and we have decided to induct him as an Ambassador.”

Reacting, Festus said, he was delighted to be inducted into the Council as Ambassador, and promised to do his best for the council.