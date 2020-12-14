Obaseki

Edo State Government will today commence recruitment of over 1,400 professionals into the junior, graduate, and experienced cadres of the state’s civil service.

State Head of Service (HoS), Anthony Okungbowa, in a statement, yesterday, said the recruitment exercise was part of the ongoing transformation of the state’s civil service and a pillar in Governor Godwin Obaseki’s Making Edo Great Again (MEGA) agenda.

He said the recruitment would bring over 1,400 professionals into the service at the junior, graduate, and experienced categories in several disciplines of the service.

ALSO, the University of Benin Centre for Global Eco-Innovation Nigeria has urged the government to embrace environmentally friendly programmes and development of technologies for clean and sustainable growth.

Chairman and Coordinator of the Centre, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, stated this at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Centre and Edo State office of Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) in Benin City.

Ezemonye, who was represented by Prof. Christopher Omokaro, said the collaboration was to drive sustainable and equitable economic growth to bridge the gap between the academics-industry interface and develop expertise, entrepreneurial skills, and new products for the global market.

Project Coordinator of NEWMAP in the state, Dr. Tom Obaseki, said the collaboration was a step in the right direction to bridge the gap among government, academics, and industry and to develop expertise for a sustainable environment.

MEANWHILE, Chairman, Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), Benin Branch, Omoregie Ehigie, charged engineers to partner in its fight against quackery in the profession.

He stated this at the inauguration of the Edo State Technical Committee (ESTC) and Edo State Expatriate Monitoring Committee (ESEMC) on engineering regulation in Benin City.

Omoregie lamented that several lives and property have been lost to the activities of non-professionals, who have hijacked the sector.

He also commended members of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) for their role in ensuring that engineering practice in the country is standardized and in line with global best practices.

Earlier, President of Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Ali Rabiu, noted that all practicing engineering firms were now required to obtain their COREN practicing licence, as a condition for pre-qualification for engineering jobs in Nigeria.