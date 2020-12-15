The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, on Tuesday lost a bid to have Edo State Elections Petition Tribunal strike out the names of his rival in the September 19 guber polls, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and the All Progressives Party (APC) from a petition filed by the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

Even though Ize-Iyamu of the APC contested the governorship election and lost to Obaseki of the PDP, he did not contest the outcome of the election. However, the ADP joined him and his party in a petition it filed to challenge Obaseki’s victory.

This development prompted Obaseki to approach the tribunal to strike out Ize-Iyamu and the APC from the petition filed by the ADP, however, his prayer was declined as the tribunal insisted that it would hear the petition on its merit.

The petition with reference number, EPT/ED/GOV/01/2020, has the ADP and its governorship candidate, INEC, PDP, Obaseki, APC and its governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, as respondents.

ADP prayed the tribunal to disqualify Obaseki over his controversial first-degree certificate from the University of Ibadan (UI) and nullify the votes cast for him, thereby ordering INEC to conduct a fresh election involving all other qualified governorship candidates, excluding PDP and Obaseki.

Nigerian Tribune reports that in a short ruling on Tuesday morning, the tribunal declined Governor Obaseki and PDP’s requests as it ruled on two separate motions filed by INEC and PDP, seeking to strike the petition of ADP against Governor Obaseki and strike out the names of APC and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu respectively.

