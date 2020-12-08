The Edo Governorship Election Petition Tribunal shortly before sitting in Benin City on December 8, 2020.

The Edo Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has continued its sitting at the State High Court in Benin City.

The pre-hearing session commenced yesterday with five petitions filed against the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the September 19 governorship election.

However, in the third petition filed by the Action Alliance and another against Obaseki, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the counsel to the second respondent, Onyechi Ikpeazu raised the concern that the petitioner had abandoned the petition had failed to apply for a mandatory application.

He submitted that the Tribunal did not have the jurisdiction to go further with the petition.

The counsel to the petitioner, Steven Osaigbovo also urged the tribunal to disapprove of the application as it was made orally.

The tribunal thereafter fixed ruling on the application for Friday, December 11.