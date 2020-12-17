The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, December 16, ordered the Federal High Court in Abuja to speedily hear a case seeking the disqualification of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki as the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate in the last governorship election in the state.

It would be recalled that the All Progressives Congress and a member of the party, Williams Edobor are, filed a suit against Obaseki at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The suit sought his disqualification as a candidate in the September 19 guber polls on the grounds that he forged his university certificate.

However, following a delayed hearing of Mr Obaseki’s case, a three-man panel of the appellate court led by Justice Stephen Adah rejected Obaseki’s application for a further stay of the proceedings.

Justice Adah ordered that the hearing should proceed at the Federal High Court, noting that the constitutional provision which makes it mandatory for pre-election cases to be heard and determined within 180 days prohibits granting of a stay of proceedings.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court had adjourned the case indefinitely to await an appeal judgement on Obaseki’s application for stay of proceedings.

Obaseki, according to The Punch, had urged the Court of Appeal to order the stay of proceedings pending the hearing and determination of the appeal he filed against a court ruling which declined to strike out some paragraphs in the suit instituted against him by the plaintiffs.

The appellate court, therefore, ruled that the indefinite adjournment of Obaseki’s pre-election case by the judge was wrong and called for a speedy hearing.

